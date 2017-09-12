loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 2a

Burnham-on-sea £6,950 6950.00GBP

Burnham-on-sea, Somerset

£6,950
Andrew Martin
car description

1969 SWB Land Rover 2.25 diesel. Bronze Green, cream hard top. Recon engine / gearbox
Excellent chassis no welding / sound bulkhead. Good tyres, recent front end re-wire including new alternator / windscreen wiper motor. Bodywork overall good condition few dent and dings as to be expected from a vehicle of this age.

Accessories

Standard condition with Fairy Overdrive in good working order

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15828
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 2a
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1969
  • Mileage
    61184 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 1969
  • MOT expiry
    May 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.3
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Andrew Martin
