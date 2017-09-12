Land Rover Series 2a

Burnham-on-sea £6,950 6950.00GBP
Burnham-on-sea, Somerset
1969 SWB Land Rover 2.25 diesel. Bronze Green, cream hard top. Recon engine / gearbox
Excellent chassis no welding / sound bulkhead. Good tyres, recent front end re-wire including new alternator / windscreen wiper motor. Bodywork overall good condition few dent and dings as to be expected from a vehicle of this age.
Standard condition with Fairy Overdrive in good working order
