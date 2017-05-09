Land Rover Series 2a

Coltishall £28,000 28000.00GBP
Coltishall, Norfolk
Created as part of a brand new TV series set for worldwide release that launches soon. Not only will this Landie become a star in its own right, its purchaser will be invited to buy on the show.
The Landie has been totally rebuilt and given a radical slam (front 10" & rear 8") and is now 2WD.
It's body stripped of paint and clear coated and aluminium aircraft style front seats fitted. www.performanceandclassiccars.com
