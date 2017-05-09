loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Series 2a

Get an Insurance Quote

Coltishall £28,000 28000.00GBP

Coltishall, Norfolk

£28,000
John Timewell
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Created as part of a brand new TV series set for worldwide release that launches soon. Not only will this Landie become a star in its own right, its purchaser will be invited to buy on the show.
The Landie has been totally rebuilt and given a radical slam (front 10" & rear 8") and is now 2WD.
It's body stripped of paint and clear coated and aluminium aircraft style front seats fitted. www.performanceandclassiccars.com

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9869
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 2a
  • Drivetrain
    Rear wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1958
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
John Timewell
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Series 2a for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on