Land Rover Series 2a

Crewkerne £11,500 11500.00GBP
Crewkerne, Somerset
Resprayed (not rebuilt) Series 2a, almost all original. Runs well, starts well, chassis good. Good set of tyres. MOT April 2017. Zero car tax.
Fairly new canvas top.
Second owner selling.
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
PRICE: £228 MOBILE BENC...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
The Christmas countdown is underway and th...
Like a lot of people who are new to owning...