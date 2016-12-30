loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 2a

Crewkerne £11,500 11500.00GBP

Crewkerne, Somerset

£11,500
David Welch
car description

Resprayed (not rebuilt) Series 2a, almost all original. Runs well, starts well, chassis good. Good set of tyres. MOT April 2017. Zero car tax.
Fairly new canvas top.

Second owner selling.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7586
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 2a
  • Colour
    Green
  • Registration no.
    UTK452
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 1963
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    3
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Series 2a for sale

