Dunstable £2,200 2200.00GBP
Dunstable, Bedfordshire
Hybrid Land Rover (Spares or repair)
All Range Rover running gear
Land Rover series 2A 88” hard top body (The only part witch is Land Rover)
Range Rover chassis cut down & galvanised (So coil sprung)
4.2 V8 EFI engine
Range Rover four speed gear box with over drive (Apparently the strongest gear box)
Nylon bushed
4) Nearly new BFGoodrich Radial Mud-Terrain T/A tyres & 1) new as spare
4) Nearly new shock absorbers
4) Nearly new coil springs
Roll cage
Three point harnesses
Bucket seats
Free road tax
Lots of spare parts including gear box with transfer box
Call on 07850 746865
or email alpine.kitchens@virgin.net
