car description

Hybrid Land Rover (Spares or repair)

All Range Rover running gear

Land Rover series 2A 88” hard top body (The only part witch is Land Rover)

Range Rover chassis cut down & galvanised (So coil sprung)

4.2 V8 EFI engine

Range Rover four speed gear box with over drive (Apparently the strongest gear box)

Nylon bushed

4) Nearly new BFGoodrich Radial Mud-Terrain T/A tyres & 1) new as spare

4) Nearly new shock absorbers

4) Nearly new coil springs

Roll cage

Three point harnesses

Bucket seats

Free road tax

Lots of spare parts including gear box with transfer box





