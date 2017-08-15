Land Rover Series 2a

car description

My Series 2a Landrover is now for sale. I have bought a modern 4X4 and it is time for an enthusiast to take over the care and attention demanded by a near 50 year old Landy. She is by no means original, having loads of work done to keep her on the road but, all work done to keep the look of a series 2a, no hacking or huge wheels etc. She has all new suspension, new brakes, new interior (front and rear seats) new stainless exhaust. 2 1/4 diesel engine running well and starts well. Used regular, but mainly in winter. She is a 1968 model, so tax exempt and MOT is due in November. Chassis is good. She is ready for some cosmetic work on drivers side door upper hinge, front bumper and bits and pieces, as to be expected at her age, but nothing in any way serious. Loads of receipts for work done. I am looking for offers in region of £4800.