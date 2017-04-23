£16,500 16500.00GBP
Lancashire
1971 Land Rover series 2a SWB 2.25 diesel.
Fully restored. MOT march 2018 Pastel Green
New Galvanised Richards chassis
Bodywork resprayed inside and out
New door tops and bottoms and rear door
New rear tub floor and supports
Gearbox stripped/cleaned and re-built
Engine stripped/cleaned and re-built
Axles stripped/new swivels/seals and painted
New wiring loom and lights
New exhaust
Complete new suspension setup
New seats and seat belts
Smiths heater
750/16 Avon rangemaster tyres
Plus much more.
Contact Ian 07786836273 or E-mail ianboustead@hotmail.com for more info or pictures.
