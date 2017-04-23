loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 2a

£16,500 16500.00GBP

Lancashire

£16,500
Ian Boustead
car description

1971 Land Rover series 2a SWB 2.25 diesel.
Fully restored. MOT march 2018 Pastel Green

New Galvanised Richards chassis
Bodywork resprayed inside and out
New door tops and bottoms and rear door
New rear tub floor and supports
Gearbox stripped/cleaned and re-built
Engine stripped/cleaned and re-built
Axles stripped/new swivels/seals and painted
New wiring loom and lights
New exhaust
Complete new suspension setup
New seats and seat belts
Smiths heater
750/16 Avon rangemaster tyres
Plus much more.

Contact Ian 07786836273 or E-mail ianboustead@hotmail.com for more info or pictures.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9608
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 2a
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1971
  • Mileage
    51447 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Mar 2018
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
Ian Boustead
