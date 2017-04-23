car description

1971 Land Rover series 2a SWB 2.25 diesel.

Fully restored. MOT march 2018 Pastel Green



New Galvanised Richards chassis

Bodywork resprayed inside and out

New door tops and bottoms and rear door

New rear tub floor and supports

Gearbox stripped/cleaned and re-built

Engine stripped/cleaned and re-built

Axles stripped/new swivels/seals and painted

New wiring loom and lights

New exhaust

Complete new suspension setup

New seats and seat belts

Smiths heater

750/16 Avon rangemaster tyres

Plus much more.



Contact Ian 07786836273 or E-mail ianboustead@hotmail.com for more info or pictures.



