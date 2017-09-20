loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 2a

£9,250 9250.00GBP

Nottinghamshire

£9,250
Gary North
1st registered 13.4.65 owned from new by British Steel Corporation sold to private buyer 19.9.94
I am the 3rd owner 12.7.14 just under gone full restoration, on original chassis (very few repairs done by previous owner to a good standard) stripped and cleaned by me as no more further repairs needed,
Full professional respray in 2K marine blue, everything on the car has been refurbished or renewed new parts include
· Springs
· Autosparks loom
· Brakes ( all copper pipes)
· Exmoor trim Canvas
· Seats
· Seat belts
2 1/4 diesel engine
Many other parts I have missed
Wheels have been shot blasted and powder coated correct lime stone
Will come with full MOT

  • Ad ID
    23257
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 2a
  • Year
    1965
