Land Rover Series 2a

car description

1st registered 13.4.65 owned from new by British Steel Corporation sold to private buyer 19.9.94

I am the 3rd owner 12.7.14 just under gone full restoration, on original chassis (very few repairs done by previous owner to a good standard) stripped and cleaned by me as no more further repairs needed,

Full professional respray in 2K marine blue, everything on the car has been refurbished or renewed new parts include

· Springs

· Autosparks loom

· Brakes ( all copper pipes)

· Exmoor trim Canvas

· Seats

· Seat belts

2 1/4 diesel engine

Many other parts I have missed

Wheels have been shot blasted and powder coated correct lime stone

Will come with full MOT

