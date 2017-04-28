loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 2a

Pewsey £15,250 15250.00GBP

Pewsey, Wiltshire

£15,250
Nick Rowe
car description

Complete rebuild.
New engine [found on a military base in it's wax paper]. Galvanised chassis, all bodywork is immaculate, internally it has vintage bucket seats and a bespoke black canvas tilt. There was basically no expense spared.

Since the rebuld she has been driven very short distances and for only 2 weeks a year [I live abroad and only return in August]. She has been fully serviced and maintained and kept in a garage while not in use.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9693
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 2a
  • Colour
    Beige
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1958
  • Mileage
    15000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 1958
  • MOT expiry
    Aug 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
