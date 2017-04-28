Land Rover Series 2a

Pewsey £15,250 15250.00GBP
Pewsey, Wiltshire
Complete rebuild.
New engine [found on a military base in it's wax paper]. Galvanised chassis, all bodywork is immaculate, internally it has vintage bucket seats and a bespoke black canvas tilt. There was basically no expense spared.
Since the rebuld she has been driven very short distances and for only 2 weeks a year [I live abroad and only return in August]. She has been fully serviced and maintained and kept in a garage while not in use.
