1974 Land Rover Series 3 SWB Blue with Cream Roof and Wheels Tax Exempt

We have for sale a Land Rover Series 3 Petrol Hardtop, In Blue with Cream Roof and Wheels. Original Condition Chassis in Excellent Order, Bulkhead Solid all Original Glass (With Etched Reg on all) 2.25 Petrol Engine Runs Well, Gearbox Excellent, Nice Original Series 3, 1974 Model with Heritage Certificate, Tax Exempt! Lots of Invoices included, Comes with Warranty On Engine and Transmission, Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.