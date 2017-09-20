loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1974 Land Rover Series 3 SWB Blue with Cream Roof and Wheels Tax Exempt

Get an Insurance Quote

£5,995 5995.00GBP


United Kingdom

£5,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

We have for sale a Land Rover Series 3 Petrol Hardtop, In Blue with Cream Roof and Wheels. Original Condition Chassis in Excellent Order, Bulkhead Solid all Original Glass (With Etched Reg on all) 2.25 Petrol Engine Runs Well, Gearbox Excellent, Nice Original Series 3, 1974 Model with Heritage Certificate, Tax Exempt! Lots of Invoices included, Comes with Warranty On Engine and Transmission, Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.

Accessories

1974 land-rover series-3 short-wheel-base blue cream roof wheel tax exempt hardtop petrol warranty 2013 british series

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23089
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Year
    2013
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Series 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on