1979 Land Rover Series 3 – Fully Rebuilt – Galvanized Chassis

car description

This Land Rover has been in the same family since it was 6 months old. Originally purchased by Mr Yates Senior on 10.10.1979 it passed to Mr Yates junior in 1994. That equates to one family ownership for 37 years ! In addition to great provenance, this Land Rover has also undergone a full rebuild which has included: Galvanized chassis – fully waxoil protected rebuilt 2286cc 5 bearing petrol engine rebuilt gearbox Turner engineering performance and unleaded cyl head military (aluminium) door tops Fairey Overdrive Fairey Free Wheel Hubs New canvas hood County spec front seats (caviar cloth) 7.50 x 16 tyres – with correct speedo Deluxe bonnet – with dish and bonnet mounted spare Parabolic springs sound proofing mat Genuine rear mudflaps rear bench seats Reconditioned axles overhauled steering components All new brakes New door bottoms Electrics overhauled – including new loom The restoration is topped off with a quality respray inside and out in traditional Land Rover Pastel green. This Land Rover has been built to last another lifetime and is looking for a new family One of the very best you will ever see.