car description

HYT 746W – 1981 Land Rover Series 3 Diesel – 36,200 miles from new ! It is extremely rare to find a good Diesel Series Land Rover – Most were used commercially (often on farms) when new, and few survive in good condition. Many others have had engine conversions with more modern diesel engines – which vary in quality and can be difficult to insure or find correct spares for. Also – the value in these old Land Rovers is in originality – having the “wrong” engine in would have a detrimental effect on future values. This particular example is a great survivor – having just emerged from 22 years in storage and has undergone a sympathetic re-commissioning, which included: Full respray inside and out in original colour (Marine Blue) Rust free chassis (paint finish – not daubed in thick layers of under seal) Rust free bulkhead New door tops and bottoms New deluxe vinyl front seats Brakes completely overhauled Pirelli 205 x 16 tyres (not cheap remolds !) Currently configured as a hard top, but as always with the versatility of the Land Rover design, could be converted to 7 seater with side windows, soft top or even pick up if required – please ask for details. If you are looking for an exce