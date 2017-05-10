1983 LAND ROVER SERIES 3 SWB DIESEL VAN IN GREEN/CREAM

car description

We have for sale a Land Rover Series 3 short wheel base in Green and Cream with Black Deluxe Seats x3 Original Diesel hard top. Has had Windows Fitted in Rear 2x 2 Man Bench Seats, Vehicle has Free Wheel Hubs, A Front External Sun Visor and is Fitted with an Original Hand Throttle, Bodywork in very Good Condition for a 1983 model. Chassis and Bulkhead in Good Order. Doors Excellent for Age, Vehicle Drives very well, A Good Solid Example. Sale Price Includes Full service, Mot until Feb next year and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty, Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only