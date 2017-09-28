car description

HYT 746W – 1981 Land Rover Series 3 Diesel – 36,200 miles from new !

It is extremely rare to find a good Diesel Series Land Rover – Most were used commercially (often on farms) when new, and few survive in good condition.

Many others have had engine conversions with more modern diesel engines – which vary in quality and can be difficult to insure or find correct spares for.

Also – the value in these old Land Rovers is in originality – having the “wrong” engine in would have a detrimental effect on future values.

This particular example is a great survivor – having just emerged from 22 years in storage and has undergone a sympathetic re-commissioning, which included:

Currently configured as a hard top, but as always with the versatility of the Land Rover design, could be converted to 7 seater with side windows, soft top or even pick up if required – please ask for details.

If you are looking for an excellent Series 3 Diesel Land Rover – this could be the one !

To be sold fully service, with 12 months MOT and 6 months comprehensive warranty