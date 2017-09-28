loading Loading please wait....
HYT 746W – 1981 Land Rover Series 3 Diesel – 36,200 miles from new !

Huddersfield £22,500 22500.00GBP

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£22,500
HYT 746W – 1981 Land Rover Series 3 Diesel – 36,200 miles from new !
It is extremely rare to find a good Diesel Series Land Rover – Most were used commercially (often on farms) when new, and few survive in good condition.
Many others have had engine conversions with more modern diesel engines – which vary in quality and can be difficult to insure or find correct spares for.
Also – the value in these old Land Rovers is in originality – having the “wrong” engine in would have a detrimental effect on future values.
This particular example is a great survivor – having just emerged from 22 years in storage and has undergone a sympathetic re-commissioning, which included:
Currently configured as a hard top, but as always with the versatility of the Land Rover design, could be converted to 7 seater with side windows, soft top or even pick up if required – please ask for details.
If you are looking for an excellent Series 3 Diesel Land Rover – this could be the one !
To be sold fully service, with 12 months MOT and 6 months comprehensive warranty

  • Ad ID
    25288
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Year
    1981
  • Mileage
    36200 mi
