High Peak £6,995 6995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
**** NO VAT **** 3 Owners From New, Very Original Example. Factory Headlining and Deluxe Trim. Original Paintwork. Never Restored. To Be Sold with 12 Months MOT. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover series-3 88 2 25 petrol short-wheel-base truck cab pickup blue restored 1977 british series
