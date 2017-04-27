loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER SERIES 3 88&QUOT; 2.25 Petrol SWB Truck Cab Pick Up.

High Peak £6,995 6995.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£6,995
**** NO VAT **** 3 Owners From New, Very Original Example. Factory Headlining and Deluxe Trim. Original Paintwork. Never Restored. To Be Sold with 12 Months MOT. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9658
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Year
    1977
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
