Land Rover Series 3

Brentwood £2,500 2500.00GBP

Brentwood, Essex

£2,500
Graham Slaughter
I rescued it from a friends back garden in 2011, where it had sat for 8 years with 23,000 miles on the spedo.
It is reliable. It has never let me down. Regularly used. Now 30,700 My 7700 are all road miles. I have not off roaded it. Not even green lane. 2.25L petrol [requires Castrol Valvemaster petrol additive]. Selectable 4WD, 4 speed gearbox with high & low ratios.
V5 in my name.

Refurbished:
Speedo, Powder coated wheels & Carburetor

New:
Rear shock absorbers, Clutch slave cylinder,
Rear brake slave cylinders, Fuel pump, Ignition barrel
Brake master cylinder [on it when I got it]
Rear door, front door tops, drivers door
Tow bar [not wired up]
Headlights, Civilian lights
Batteries
12 v ignition with breakerless distributor, coil, plugs, & leads
Indicator stalk
Petrol tank

Replaced:
Defender seats
Hard top fitted with defender rear sliding windows

All the military items removed include
Shielded 24v ignition system
Full length Khaki soft top with sticks & fittings
Front & rear Bumperetts
Radio fitting sliders on rear inner wings
Rear Convoy light
Military side, brake & indicator lights
One original military number plate
Seats
Fire extinguisher
Brackets above interior bulkhead
Nato Hitch

Starts & runs well. Accelerates well up to 55. cruises comfortably at 50.
Pulls up in a straight line.
The steering is precise. It drives in a straight line.
Smooth ride despite leaf springs [softened up with use]
No significant transmission clonks or whines. Smooth gear change
Handbrake holds on steep hills

I believe it has a one ton chassis [rectangular rear cross member]
It has not been welded nor does it need it.
I have wax oiled the chassis in & out

4 Goodyear tires. Spare not so good
Oil has been changed very 2 years due to low mileage

Under seat petrol tanks.
One dent in rear quarter, one in roof + the usual Land Rover ripples
Bulkhead has been repaired at door hinges & foot wells
Foot wells are stable but have rust patches.

I will included all the spares I can find & manuals
Engine gasket set, rad hoses, fan & alternator belts
Jack & wheel brace
Remainder of paint

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9695
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1979
  • Mileage
    30700 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2001
  • MOT expiry
    Oct 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
