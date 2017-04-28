Land Rover Series 3

car description

I rescued it from a friends back garden in 2011, where it had sat for 8 years with 23,000 miles on the spedo.

It is reliable. It has never let me down. Regularly used. Now 30,700 My 7700 are all road miles. I have not off roaded it. Not even green lane. 2.25L petrol [requires Castrol Valvemaster petrol additive]. Selectable 4WD, 4 speed gearbox with high & low ratios.

V5 in my name.



Refurbished:

Speedo, Powder coated wheels & Carburetor



New:

Rear shock absorbers, Clutch slave cylinder,

Rear brake slave cylinders, Fuel pump, Ignition barrel

Brake master cylinder [on it when I got it]

Rear door, front door tops, drivers door

Tow bar [not wired up]

Headlights, Civilian lights

Batteries

12 v ignition with breakerless distributor, coil, plugs, & leads

Indicator stalk

Petrol tank



Replaced:

Defender seats

Hard top fitted with defender rear sliding windows



All the military items removed include

Shielded 24v ignition system

Full length Khaki soft top with sticks & fittings

Front & rear Bumperetts

Radio fitting sliders on rear inner wings

Rear Convoy light

Military side, brake & indicator lights

One original military number plate

Seats

Fire extinguisher

Brackets above interior bulkhead

Nato Hitch



Starts & runs well. Accelerates well up to 55. cruises comfortably at 50.

Pulls up in a straight line.

The steering is precise. It drives in a straight line.

Smooth ride despite leaf springs [softened up with use]

No significant transmission clonks or whines. Smooth gear change

Handbrake holds on steep hills



I believe it has a one ton chassis [rectangular rear cross member]

It has not been welded nor does it need it.

I have wax oiled the chassis in & out



4 Goodyear tires. Spare not so good

Oil has been changed very 2 years due to low mileage



Under seat petrol tanks.

One dent in rear quarter, one in roof + the usual Land Rover ripples

Bulkhead has been repaired at door hinges & foot wells

Foot wells are stable but have rust patches.



I will included all the spares I can find & manuals

Engine gasket set, rad hoses, fan & alternator belts

Jack & wheel brace

Remainder of paint