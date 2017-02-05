Bromley £5,995 5995.00GBP
Bromley, Kent
Land Rover Series 3. 1973. Genuine Station Wagon. Safari. 7 seater. Marine Blue over limestone with matching wheels. Lovely original condition with lots of nice extras. Recent service & mot. Runs like a dream due to new carb and elec ignition. Great car, can be viewed in Shortlands. Kent. 30 mins from London. Thanks. Liam. 07818867399.
