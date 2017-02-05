loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Series 3

Get an Insurance Quote

Bromley £5,995 5995.00GBP

Bromley, Kent

£5,995
Liam Brown
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Land Rover Series 3. 1973. Genuine Station Wagon. Safari. 7 seater. Marine Blue over limestone with matching wheels. Lovely original condition with lots of nice extras. Recent service & mot. Runs like a dream due to new carb and elec ignition. Great car, can be viewed in Shortlands. Kent. 30 mins from London. Thanks. Liam. 07818867399.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8234
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Year
    1973
  • Mileage
    82500 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Liam Brown
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Series 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on