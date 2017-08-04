loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 3

Chelmsford £6,250 6250.00GBP

Chelmsford, Essex

£6,250
Mot till April 2018 2 3 diesel 1982 series 3 loads of history new battery repainted good solid truck miles 50620.

  • Ad ID
    15298
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1982
  • Mileage
    50620 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    6
  • Engine Size
    2.3
  • Transmission
    72
