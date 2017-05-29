Land Rover Series 3

car description

* Here at A&J Land Rovers we present our latest Landie...carefully restored to a high standard whilst keeping it close to its originality and bring it back to its former glory with much attention to detail.



* New parts include to mention only a few....



* 4 x New shocks.



* New Parabolic springs front and rear.



* New seats front and rear.



* New Exmoor Trim canvas hood.



* New genuine Land Rover Hoops.



* 5 x excellent Tyres.



* Photos during restoration.



This Land Rover prior to restoration was in an excellent unmolested condition throughout. It is extremely rare to find a Land Rover of this age with such an exceptional solid original chassis and bulkhead. Excellent mechanically and drives superb.

SUPPLIED WITH MOT AND OUR OWN WARRANTY.



This really is a Land Rover to be proud of and an excellent investment.Must be the very best at this price.



Ready to enjoy/show.



Price £16,500 No Vat.



For further information please call us on

01494 758984 or 07967384827. https://johangerhard.wixsite.com/defenderseries