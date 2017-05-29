loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 3

Chesham £16,499.99 16499.99GBP

Chesham, Buckinghamshire

£16,499.99
Johan Jacobs
car description

* Here at A&J Land Rovers we present our latest Landie...carefully restored to a high standard whilst keeping it close to its originality and bring it back to its former glory with much attention to detail.

* New parts include to mention only a few....

* 4 x New shocks.

* New Parabolic springs front and rear.

* New seats front and rear.

* New Exmoor Trim canvas hood.

* New genuine Land Rover Hoops.

* 5 x excellent Tyres.

* Photos during restoration.

This Land Rover prior to restoration was in an excellent unmolested condition throughout. It is extremely rare to find a Land Rover of this age with such an exceptional solid original chassis and bulkhead. Excellent mechanically and drives superb.
SUPPLIED WITH MOT AND OUR OWN WARRANTY.

This really is a Land Rover to be proud of and an excellent investment.Must be the very best at this price.

Ready to enjoy/show.

Price £16,500 No Vat.

For further information please call us on
01494 758984 or 07967384827. https://johangerhard.wixsite.com/defenderseries

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10604
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1979
  • Mileage
    47508 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 1979
  • MOT expiry
    Mar 2018
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    6
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
