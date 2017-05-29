Land Rover Series 3

Chesham £16,499.99 16499.99GBP
Chesham, Buckinghamshire
* Here at A&J Land Rovers we present our latest Landie...carefully restored to a high standard whilst keeping it close to its originality and bring it back to its former glory with much attention to detail.
* New parts include to mention only a few....
* 4 x New shocks.
* New Parabolic springs front and rear.
* New seats front and rear.
* New Exmoor Trim canvas hood.
* New genuine Land Rover Hoops.
* 5 x excellent Tyres.
* Photos during restoration.
This Land Rover prior to restoration was in an excellent unmolested condition throughout. It is extremely rare to find a Land Rover of this age with such an exceptional solid original chassis and bulkhead. Excellent mechanically and drives superb.
SUPPLIED WITH MOT AND OUR OWN WARRANTY.
This really is a Land Rover to be proud of and an excellent investment.Must be the very best at this price.
Ready to enjoy/show.
Price £16,500 No Vat.
For further information please call us on
01494 758984 or 07967384827. https://johangerhard.wixsite.com/defenderseries
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...