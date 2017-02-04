car description

Land Rover Series 3 88" Hardtop 1980



WJC 152V has been a local vehicle in North Wales all it's life and having known many of the previous owners we know the vehicle has always been well cared for.



It is in one of the most classic colour combinations Marine Blue with the Limestone Wheels and hardtop it looks fantastic.



It has recently been recommissioned and has also benefited from a sympathetic respray. The vehicle has been fitted with many new parts including brake drums, shoes and wheel cylinders all round. Replacement footwells have been professionally fitted and so no work is required in the immediate future. The vehicle has had new door tops and bottoms and so there is no concern for them to need replacement in the future. The window channels are also new.



The interior has original factory deluxe black vinyl seat backs with replacement bases. The dash is unmarked with no cracks or sun damage.



The load area is very straight.



It has recently benefited from a new set of tyres all round. Rear bench seats can be fitted with seat belts should the buyer require.



The engine bay is very tidy and original. The engine still has it's original paint on the block and head. It is fitted with the original and correct 3 bearing crank engine which runs well with plenty of power. This Land Rover really does start on the button and drives very well. It also has the benefit of a fairly overdrive which helps with the fuel consumption and gives a better top speed. There is some previous mot's, tax discs and service history for the vehicle which is often hard to find with a Land Rover of this age.



A joy to drive and such fun, the vehicle will have a full 12-month MOT from the day of sale. This is a useable land rover that can be left outside and used properly and not parked in a garage and forgotten about. Four wheel drive and low range engage, as they should. The gears change up and down as they should it has a very quiet gearbox which is a good sign of it's light use over the years. It will be supplied fully serviced including engine, oil filter, main gearbox, transfer box, overdrive, diffs and the swivels. The underside has been steam cleaned and then waxoyled to preserve the original chassis.



This is a very honest 37-year-old Series Land Rover. You will have to go a long way to find a better vehicle.



This is an opportunity to buy a good appreciating classic Land Rover. It isn't like most Series 3's that have a shiny paint job and poor repairs to the chassis and bulkhead this is a good original and solid vehicle.







Try our new free valuations service http://www.williamsclassics.co.uk/valuations/





http://www.williamsclassics.co.uk



Any trail or inspection welcome, Credit and debit cards accepted, Delivery can also be arranged, P/X welcome, Any enquires please call 078255 87155.