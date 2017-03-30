car description

Land Rover Series 3 109" Station Wagon Nut & Bolt Restoration



A Rare Opportunity to Acquire an Original, Restored & Very Desirable Series III Land Rover 109" Station Wagon.



First registered 1st August 1978. This lovely example in finished in Bronze Green with a contrasting limestone safari roof. It really does look fantastic.



A genuine rare 12 seater vehicle that would be fantastic for a day shooting in the Scottish Highlands, some fishing at the lakes or even a long weekend camping. The vehicle is also matching numbers, totally original throughout and therefore eligible for US export. The vehicle is so practical and will be undoubtedly reliable for the long trips due to it's recent rebuild.



The clock is showing 22,000 miles which although we can't guarantee could be genuine given the vehicle was off the road for a number of years prior to restoration. The condition of the bulkhead and chassis would also suggest this to be possible.



The vehicle has undergone a thorough and comprehensive restoration, retaining as many original parts as possible. The chassis is original and in remarkably good condition for the vehicle's age, more pictures can be seen of the underside of the vehicle on our website. The rebuild has included the engine, gearbox and axles being overhauled, new exmoor trim seats throughout. LaSalle Trim have supplied the headlining, door cards, side panels, window surrounds at a cost of close to £3,000. New brakes including wheel cylinders, brake pipes, shoes and drums. New fuel tank, shock absorbers, new lights all round, new hoses, clips, door seals, mats, clutch, slave cylinder, master cylinder, new leaf springs, new wiring loom, new servo, carburettor, coil, points, ht leads, window channels new Goodyear tyres. The vehicle also retains all of its original Triplex stamped glass. There is just too much to list. There has been no expense spared on this vehicle, if it needed replacing it has been and further improved. Nothing is required. Hundreds of hours have been spent on this restoration.



UNDER THE BONNET



One of the best original engine bays we have seen on a Series 3, extremely clean with original stickers still in place. The original 2.25 petrol engine runs very well and has plenty of power and starts straight up even on the coldest of mornings.



Correct colour paint to engine block which is correct for a 3 bearing crank engine which was carried over from Series 2a production. The attention to detail on this vehicle is to a very high standard.



A joy to drive and such fun, the vehicle will be supplied with a 12-month MOT with no advisories. Four-wheel drive and low range engage, as they should. The gears change up and down as they should which is a good sign of its light use over the years.



The vehicle will be fully serviced including engine, oil filter, main gearbox, transfer box, diffs and the swivels.



You will have to go a long way to find a better vehicle and we believe this is the best restored Series 3 109" Station Wagon on the market today.



Please call so we can confirm everything that has been done to the vehicle. This vehicle really needs to be seen to be appreciated, the pictures don't do it justice.



