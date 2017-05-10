car description

Land Rover Series 3 88" Softtop 1980 Pastel Green



BCX 672V - First registered 2nd April 1980



This vehicle is in one of favourite colour combinations Pastel Green with the Limestone Wheels. With bench seats in the back this vehicle will be great to enjoy the summer this year. Whether it be in the centre of London where Brooklyn Beckham was spotted in his farther's last week or down in Devon at the beach. The canvas will roll up at the sides or can be removed completely.





INTERIOR



The land rover has benighted from new front seat bases, a new canvas and a new dash and now looks great.



The rear seats are in very good condition and can be fitted with individual lap belts should the buyer wish there are three front seat belts already fitted in the front.



An exmoor trim mat set has been fitted to finish off the interior. The spare wheel is mounted on the bonnet and looks well.



The dash is unmarked with no cracks or sun damage.



A Radio has never been fitted and so the dashboard has been left unmolested. All windows open, all the window channels are good and have been replaced. So no need to worry about them needing replacement in the future.





UNDER THE BONNET



One of the best original engine bays we have seen on a Series 3, extremely clean with original stickers still in place. The original 2.25 diesel engine which runs very well. It has benefited from being overhauled in recent years and starts well and has plenty of power.



Original paint to engine block which has the early 3 bearing crank engine which is original to the vehicle.



ON THE ROAD



The factory fitted engine busts into life on the turn of the key. It is apparent that this is a vehicle that has been maintained and covered low mileage it runs as quiet and smooth as any Series Land Rover that we have ever had.



A joy to drive and such fun, the vehicle's will be supplied with a full 12 months mot from the sale date. Four wheel drive and low range engage, as they should. The gears change up and down as they should it has a very quiet gearbox which is a good sign of it's light use over the years. It will be supplied fully serviced including engine, oil filter, main gearbox, transfer box, diffs and the swivels.



SUMMARY



This is an unmolested and original Series 3 Softop in very good condition in the most classic colour suited to the final edition Defender Heritage models. All the numbers match - the chassis numbers on the plates are the same as on the log book registration document and that stamped on the chassis itself.



This is one of the best soft top Series 3's on the market. In a very rare colour combination not many vehicle were made like this.



This Land Rover has obviously been cared for and cherished by its previous owners.



What you see is what you get. Please do not expect absolutely pristine as the vehicle is 37 years old. However, you will have to go a long way to find a better vehicle.



VALUE



Low mileage, history, condition, and originality will contribute greatly to the value of any classic. Anybody can restore a Land Rover to a certain standard however you can't make anymore-original low mileage vehicles and so for that reason these vehicles are becoming increasingly harder to find and so any opportunity to buy one shouldn't be missed.



Opportunities to purchase a such a lovely example don't often come up so please don't miss this one.







