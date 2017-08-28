loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 3

Coulsdon £5,500 5500.00GBP

Coulsdon, Surrey

£5,500
Land Rover series 3 short wheelbase 1972, £5500. Fitted 3.5v8, ROVER SDI 9.35:1 CR , gauge clock replaced by separate gauge panel fitted with voltmeter.oil pressure, fuel, temperature. Tachometer installed, new mod adjustable seats, new reel belts in front. Spares including bonnet with spare wheel mount, rear drop down door. Word file available on history
01737551141, 07831701028 surrey

STEERING DAMPER / SINGLE LEAF SPRINGS

  • Ad ID
    15614
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1972
  • Mileage
    90024 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 1972
  • MOT expiry
    Dec 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    6
  • Engine Size
    3.5
  • Transmission
    72
