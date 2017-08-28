Coulsdon £5,500 5500.00GBP
Coulsdon, Surrey
Land Rover series 3 short wheelbase 1972, £5500. Fitted 3.5v8, ROVER SDI 9.35:1 CR , gauge clock replaced by separate gauge panel fitted with voltmeter.oil pressure, fuel, temperature. Tachometer installed, new mod adjustable seats, new reel belts in front. Spares including bonnet with spare wheel mount, rear drop down door. Word file available on history
01737551141, 07831701028 surrey
STEERING DAMPER / SINGLE LEAF SPRINGS
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...