Land Rover Series 3

Doncaster £6,995 6995.00GBP

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

£6,995
Andrew Newton
1980 Ex MOD Series 3 109 3/4 Ton Truck Utility. Genuine 10437 miles. We have a copy of the the army record card and disposal certificate . Full MOT to June 2018 no advisories. Bought from L.Jackson Co MOD disposals in 2007 since when we have done a full rebuild before MOT and first DVLA registration in 2016 Has had a full replacement chassis, truck cab conversion but we still have the original canvas top and frame and also a separate bikini canvas cab roof. Features include Accuspark electronic ignition including new distributor and carburettor , Thatcham immobiliser, Car builder fuse and relay board, . Defender Binacle, Raptor centre console Many hours and ££s spent on it 1 owner, Next MOT due 09/06/2018, Part service history, Green,
Tel 07738549256

  • Ad ID
    15602
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1980
  • Mileage
    10437 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 1980
  • MOT expiry
    Jun 2018
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
