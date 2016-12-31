loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 3

Edenbridge £4,995 4995.00GBP

Edenbridge, Kent

£4,995
Mark Foster
RAF Field ambulance,
Series 3, 1980
2.4 petrol
Everything new including tyres
All original including stretchers, blue lights & sirens, seats ect...
Paintwork (mint condition)
History in folder
All bills and receipts
Tax exempt, has been taxed as Ambulance so free
Spent all its life on RAF base
Only selling due to bereavement, I am open to sensible offers any questions answered

RAF Field ambulance, spent it's life on RAF Field as air crash rescue unit

  • Ad ID
    7592
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1980
  • Mileage
    28500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 1980
  • MOT expiry
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
