Land Rover Series 3

Edenbridge £4,995 4995.00GBP
Edenbridge, Kent
RAF Field ambulance,
Series 3, 1980
2.4 petrol
Everything new including tyres
All original including stretchers, blue lights & sirens, seats ect...
Paintwork (mint condition)
History in folder
All bills and receipts
Tax exempt, has been taxed as Ambulance so free
Spent all its life on RAF base
Only selling due to bereavement, I am open to sensible offers any questions answered
RAF Field ambulance, spent it's life on RAF Field as air crash rescue unit
