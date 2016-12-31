Land Rover Series 3

car description

RAF Field ambulance,

Series 3, 1980

2.4 petrol

Everything new including tyres

All original including stretchers, blue lights & sirens, seats ect...

Paintwork (mint condition)

History in folder

All bills and receipts

Tax exempt, has been taxed as Ambulance so free

Spent all its life on RAF base

Only selling due to bereavement, I am open to sensible offers any questions answered