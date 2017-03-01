Land Rover Series 3

Fakenham £5,000 5000.00GBP
Fakenham, Norfolk
A 1978 series 3 88", rebuilt on an earlier sound chassis. Much time and money spent. Many new parts fitted, engine upgraded to 2.5 n/a diesel, full MOT and tax exempt. Mileage unknown as replacement speedometer fitted. All in good working order.
Feel free to contact with any queries or questions, and viewings welcome.
