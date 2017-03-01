loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Series 3

Get an Insurance Quote

Fakenham £5,000 5000.00GBP

Fakenham, Norfolk

£5,000
Stanley Judd
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

A 1978 series 3 88", rebuilt on an earlier sound chassis. Much time and money spent. Many new parts fitted, engine upgraded to 2.5 n/a diesel, full MOT and tax exempt. Mileage unknown as replacement speedometer fitted. All in good working order.
Feel free to contact with any queries or questions, and viewings welcome.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8679
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 1966
  • MOT expiry
    Jan 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Stanley Judd
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Series 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on