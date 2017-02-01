loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Series 3

Get an Insurance Quote

£500 500.00GBP

Herefordshire

£500
Nancy Powell
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Ex-electricity board Land Rover trailer.

Accessories

Ex-electricity board Land Rover Trailer. Single wheel, ladder racks and lockable lids. Hardwood boarding with sloping metal clad roof. Stored in dry for 25 years. Good tyres. In last used condition.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8122
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Colour
    Green
  • Year
    1978
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Nancy Powell
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Series 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on