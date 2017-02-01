Land Rover Series 3

£500 500.00GBP
Herefordshire
Ex-electricity board Land Rover trailer.
Ex-electricity board Land Rover Trailer. Single wheel, ladder racks and lockable lids. Hardwood boarding with sloping metal clad roof. Stored in dry for 25 years. Good tyres. In last used condition.
