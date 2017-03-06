car description

DCY 481V - 1980 Land Rover Series 3 SWB Petrol



This 1980 Land Rover Series is going up for sale. £4750



2.25L Petrol, SWB, Overdrive, and Free Wheeling Hubs. 47,000 miles (no idea if it's genuine but I could believe it).



Marine Blue with a reasonable amount of original paint - a really lovely patina, as shown in the photos! Clearly the doors have been repainted at some stage, and one wing by the looks of things. Although this only adds to the overall look of the vehicle.



Tyres are all in good condition (rears look new) and it's probably one of the nicest driving Series 3s I've owned in a long time. I've been using this for a couple of weeks backwards and forwards to work when I don't fancy the Discovery. It really is a joy to drive. The gearbox is precise and no louder than expected, the brakes are accurate and stop the Land Rover well. The overdrive works well and makes the vehicle a lot more driveable at higher speeds.



The interior is also rather unmolested, the seats look and feel very original, I had intended to replace them, however they really due sit well with the overall look of the vehicle. The exception is the ignition switch with has been re-located the the RHS of the steering column. Not sure why! A quick fix by a previous owner I imagine - I've never got round to rectifying this, but it could be done easily.



Chassis is solid (see recently added photos from vehicle lift), and the bulkhead appears to be in reasonable condition, with the exception of a patch on the RHS pillar near the door stay. I've put a dab of paint on it before the MOT this week, but it will need sorting in the future I imagine. It has clearly had some welding of patches over the years to the bulkhead footwells.



He passed his MOT today with no advisories, after being fitted with two brand new springs and fittings yesterday. So the current MOT expires March 2018.



Recent service too, so all ready to go to a new home.



Overall, she is a lovely little Series 3 ready to be enjoyed.



Would have liked to have hung onto this one for a little longer - but really, I need the money elsewhere.



I am located in Luton, Bedfordshire. I'm after a fairly quick sale, so do make an offer if you fancy it. You can get me on 07411519100.



Please note, the vehicle is listed elsewhere - I therefore reserve the right to end the listing without notice. The vehicle will be sold as seen, with cleared payment being made before the vehicle is collected. V5 in my name.





Cheers.

Luke