car description

Land Rover Series 3 SWB 1983 Petrol, 57.000 miles, 7 seater Safari County Station Wagon ( Top of the Range Model ) in Masai Red. It has had a stunning `no expense spared` sympathetic restoration to as original almost `as it left the factory `standard costing many thousands of pounds and hundreds of hours. 100 dry miles since completion. New MOT and full service. Its condition is commensurate with the time and money spent, everything new or refurbished, excellent bulkhead, chassis and mechanicals. Drives superbly and smoothly with lovely light steering, excellent suspension, brakes, un-leaded engine, lovely transmission etc, etc, it is very taut and rattle free with no corrosion. The interior is excellent throughout. This is an exceptional & beautiful Land Rover that is surely rare and desirable in this show condition, it has been meticulously maintained and cherished, ready for display, rallying or to drive anywhere, it is a very handsome vehicle. For sale at a fraction of the costs involved due to a change of circumstances. Rover Sports Register members car. Please contact vendor for further information and detailed photographs.