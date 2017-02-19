loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 3

Scunthorpe £1,800 1800.00GBP

Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire

Brian Walker
car description

Ex Military 109 FOR 24v Landrover Series III. Left hand drive. Duel fuel petrol or LPG. 4 new tyres. Bodywork and chassis in excellent condition. 4 new tyres. Lots of spares.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8505
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Colour
    Green
  • Registration no.
    OTL 203 Y
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1984
  • Mileage
    16160 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2011
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
