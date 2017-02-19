Land Rover Series 3

Scunthorpe £1,800 1800.00GBP
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
Ex Military 109 FOR 24v Landrover Series III. Left hand drive. Duel fuel petrol or LPG. 4 new tyres. Bodywork and chassis in excellent condition. 4 new tyres. Lots of spares.
