Land Rover Series 3

St Austell £1,500 1500.00GBP

St Austell, Cornwall

£1,500
Paul Pearce
Landrover series petrol 88' series 3 .new door tops new rear door , new rear springs . Not been in the road for 4 years . Will need a little more work for mot .

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7614
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Colour
    Cream
  • Registration no.
    Kcv458l
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1973
  • Mileage
    7616 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 1973
  • MOT expiry
    Nov 2012
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
