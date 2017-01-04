Land Rover Series 3

St Austell £1,500 1500.00GBP
St Austell, Cornwall
Landrover series petrol 88' series 3 .new door tops new rear door , new rear springs . Not been in the road for 4 years . Will need a little more work for mot .
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...
The Christmas countdown is underway and th...