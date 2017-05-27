loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 3

Uttoxeter £3,700 3700.00GBP

Uttoxeter, Staffordshire

£3,700
Peter Roberts
car description

Series 3 Truck Cab 109 LWB
Refurbished by previous owner (retired Marine engineer) – chassis overhaul with new back chassis and outriggers. New gearbox and clutch, diesel engine changed to petrol.
I have owned it from 8/11, true mileage unknown, mileage on purchase 42,481. Mileage now 45,464. Dry stored in a barn the last 6 years, but as ever on Landys it’s the quality of chassis, gearbox, transmission that matters, and these are all sound.
MOT’d May 2018, no advisories. Historic vehicle so no tax to pay.
Overall condition – as you’d expect for its age. A few dings and dents on the bodywork. A few chips on the paintwork. Starts on the button every time. Doesn’t use oil. It’s slow and steady, it is a Landy after all!
Fairey overdrive fitted Free wheeling hubs New battery 5/17.
New exhaust 10/16 New aluminium strip truck space runners fitted.
New water pump 1/16 Hand throttle
Inertia reel seat belts fitted for driver and passenger. Seat cushions are included for the central seat but no seat belt fitted, a lap static belt could be fitted. Good tread on tyres
Tow hitch fitted. Towing light socket fitted in rear locker by tailgate.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10195
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1962
  • Mileage
    45464 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 1962
  • MOT expiry
    May 2018
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.3
  • Transmission
    72
Peter Roberts
