Land Rover Series 3

car description

Series 3 Truck Cab 109 LWB

Refurbished by previous owner (retired Marine engineer) – chassis overhaul with new back chassis and outriggers. New gearbox and clutch, diesel engine changed to petrol.

I have owned it from 8/11, true mileage unknown, mileage on purchase 42,481. Mileage now 45,464. Dry stored in a barn the last 6 years, but as ever on Landys it’s the quality of chassis, gearbox, transmission that matters, and these are all sound.

MOT’d May 2018, no advisories. Historic vehicle so no tax to pay.

Overall condition – as you’d expect for its age. A few dings and dents on the bodywork. A few chips on the paintwork. Starts on the button every time. Doesn’t use oil. It’s slow and steady, it is a Landy after all!

Fairey overdrive fitted Free wheeling hubs New battery 5/17.

New exhaust 10/16 New aluminium strip truck space runners fitted.

New water pump 1/16 Hand throttle

Inertia reel seat belts fitted for driver and passenger. Seat cushions are included for the central seat but no seat belt fitted, a lap static belt could be fitted. Good tread on tyres

Tow hitch fitted. Towing light socket fitted in rear locker by tailgate.

