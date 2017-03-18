Land Rover Series 3

Yeovil £2,500 2500.00GBP
Yeovil, Somerset
Blue 109 inch LWB with Safari cream hardtop. Original engine replaced several years ago with a more efficient Daihatsu 2.8 litre diesel. Tidy farm workday condition. (South Somerset/North Dorset Boarder.)
