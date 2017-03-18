loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 3

Yeovil £2,500 2500.00GBP

Yeovil, Somerset

£2,500
Blue 109 inch LWB with Safari cream hardtop. Original engine replaced several years ago with a more efficient Daihatsu 2.8 litre diesel. Tidy farm workday condition. (South Somerset/North Dorset Boarder.)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8999
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1979
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 1979
  • MOT expiry
    Aug 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.8
  • Transmission
    72
