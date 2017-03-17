£4,995 4995.00GBP
United Kingdom
We have for sale a Land Rover SERIES 3 short wheel base Diesel hard top 1983 This is in very good condition for a 1983 model chassis and bulkhead nice and solid drives very well good solid example comes with Full service mot until Feb next year and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty, Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only
land-rover series-3 short-wheel-base diesel hardtop 1983 warranty 2013 british series
