LAND ROVER SERIES 3 SWB 88 2.25 Diesel Hard Top.

High Peak £5,495 5495.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
**** NO VAT **** Standard Diesel Hardtop, Fairey Overdrive and Free Wheeling Hubs, Factory Split Catflap Tailgate, Starts, Runs and Drives Very Well, Nice and Original Condition. Four New Goodyear Tyres, Recently Serviced, with MOT until April 2018. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover series-3 short-wheel-base 88 2 25 diesel hardtop blue overdrive 1980 british series
