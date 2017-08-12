loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER SERIES 3 SWB 88 2.25 Diesel Hard Top.

High Peak £5,495 5495.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£5,495
**** NO VAT **** Standard Diesel Hardtop, Fairey Overdrive and Free Wheeling Hubs, Factory Split Catflap Tailgate, Starts, Runs and Drives Very Well, Nice and Original Condition. Four New Goodyear Tyres, Recently Serviced, with MOT until April 2018. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    15406
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Year
    1980
  • Mileage
    112000 mi
