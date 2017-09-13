loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER SERIES 3 SWB 88 2.25 Petrol Hard Top.

Get an Insurance Quote

High Peak £12,500 12500.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£12,500
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

**** NO VAT **** Only 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, 24 Stamps in the Original Service Book, Very Light Use Only and in Immaculate Original Condition. Totally Standard Throughout, Genuine Low Mileage, Drives Superbly. One Of The Nicest Series 3's in the Country. Lots Of History Present, Including the Original Build Card,. Must Be Seen, Supplied with New Tyres and 12 Months MOT. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Accessories

land-rover series-3 short-wheel-base 88 2 25 petrol hardtop blue fsh 1984 british series

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15841
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Year
    1984
  • Mileage
    77000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Series 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on