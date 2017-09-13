LAND ROVER SERIES 3 SWB 88 2.25 Petrol Hard Top.

High Peak £12,500 12500.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
**** NO VAT **** Only 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, 24 Stamps in the Original Service Book, Very Light Use Only and in Immaculate Original Condition. Totally Standard Throughout, Genuine Low Mileage, Drives Superbly. One Of The Nicest Series 3's in the Country. Lots Of History Present, Including the Original Build Card,. Must Be Seen, Supplied with New Tyres and 12 Months MOT. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover series-3 short-wheel-base 88 2 25 petrol hardtop blue fsh 1984 british series
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...