ROW 770S – 1979 Land Rover Series 3 – Fully Rebuilt – Galvanized Chassis

car description

This Land Rover has been in the same family since it was 6 months old. Originally purchased by Mr Yates Senior on 10.10.1979 it passed to Mr Yates junior in 1994.

That equates to one family ownership for 37 years !

In addition to great provenance, this Land Rover has also undergone a full rebuild which has included:

The restoration is topped off with a quality respray inside and out in traditional Land Rover Pastel green.

This Land Rover has been built to last another lifetime and is looking for a new family

One of the very best you will ever see.

To be sold fully serviced, with 12 months MOT and our comprehensive 6 months warranty.