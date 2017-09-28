loading Loading please wait....
ROW 770S – 1979 Land Rover Series 3 – Fully Rebuilt – Galvanized Chassis

Huddersfield £29,995 29995.00GBP

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£29,995
This Land Rover has been in the same family since it was 6 months old. Originally purchased by Mr Yates Senior on 10.10.1979 it passed to Mr Yates junior in 1994.
That equates to one family ownership for 37 years !
In addition to great provenance, this Land Rover has also undergone a full rebuild which has included:
The restoration is topped off with a quality respray inside and out in traditional Land Rover Pastel green.
This Land Rover has been built to last another lifetime and is looking for a new family
One of the very best you will ever see.
To be sold fully serviced, with 12 months MOT and our comprehensive 6 months warranty.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25284
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Year
    1979
  • Mileage
    84750 mi
