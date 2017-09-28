Huddersfield £17,500 17500.00GBP
Huddersfield,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
UAK 201Y – 1983 Land Rover Series 3 – 109 Safari 5 door
60,000 miles and virtually unused for 12 years
We are currently recommissioning this Land Rover – please ring for further details
