UAK 201Y – 1983 Land Rover Series 3 – 109 Safari 5 door

Huddersfield £17,500 17500.00GBP

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£17,500
60,000 miles and virtually unused for 12 years
We are currently recommissioning this Land Rover – please ring for further details

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25287
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 3
  • Year
    1983
  • Mileage
    61000 mi
