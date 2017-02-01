Land Rover : Lightweight LHD

car description

Increasingly rare Land Rover Lightweight soft top, left hand drive (LHD), direct from NATO reserve stock. This vehicle features the following specification: 2250cc NAD engine LT76 gear box Selectable 4WD with Hi/Lo transfer box Excellent chassis & bulkhead 24 Volt electrics Hard Type steering wheel Standard Vinyl seats Full size spare wheel Goodyear G48 205R16 tyres in good condition Drum brakes Bench seat in rear for two occupants NATO hitch There are no known faults with the vehicle and it is in very good condition throughout. It runs & drives well in all gears. These vehicles are being sold, unregistered, without MoT. The new owner will be the 1st registered keeper when they carry out 1st registration. Viewing is highly recommended prior to purchase and to arrange an appointment to view, please contact our sales team on 01476 861361.