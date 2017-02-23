loading Loading please wait....
Military Lightweight

Corbridge £5,000 5000.00GBP

Corbridge, Northumberland

£5,000
Paul Hobrough
Landrover military lightweight first ref for civilian use 1992. Has a brand new now stretched soft top and comes with a trailer (rusty but functional)

This has been converted to diesel and yet otherwise original spec.

Starts first time even with a 3 month rest period.

Has a few rust holes but to the enthusiast would be an easy way to double your investment.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8571
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lightweight > Military Lightweight
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Front wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1986
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 1992
  • MOT expiry
    Oct 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.3
  • Transmission
    72
Military Lightweight for sale

