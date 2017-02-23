Corbridge £5,000 5000.00GBP
Corbridge, Northumberland
Landrover military lightweight first ref for civilian use 1992. Has a brand new now stretched soft top and comes with a trailer (rusty but functional)
This has been converted to diesel and yet otherwise original spec.
Starts first time even with a 3 month rest period.
Has a few rust holes but to the enthusiast would be an easy way to double your investment.
