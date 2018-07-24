loading Loading please wait....
Military Lightweight

£22,500

Maidenhead, Berkshire

£22,500
Gary Marshall
Andrew Litchfield restored this 1971 Bomb Disposal Land Rover which has since won numerous awards.This is an amazing example of a restoration project, this 1970's Bomb Disposal Series 2 V8 is in perfect condition, has been taken to many shows to be shown off. I have all the paperwork relating to this vehicle, as originally it was used in the military with all the original features still intact such as the CB Radio, Radar Seats , Galvanized Chassis. Next MOT due 24/07/2018,

  • Ad ID
    15829
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lightweight > Military Lightweight
  • Colour
    Beige
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1971
  • Mileage
    3460 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 1971
  • MOT expiry
    Jul 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    6
  • Engine Size
    3.5
  • Transmission
    72
