Military Lightweight

car description

Andrew Litchfield restored this 1971 Bomb Disposal Land Rover which has since won numerous awards.This is an amazing example of a restoration project, this 1970's Bomb Disposal Series 2 V8 is in perfect condition, has been taken to many shows to be shown off. I have all the paperwork relating to this vehicle, as originally it was used in the military with all the original features still intact such as the CB Radio, Radar Seats , Galvanized Chassis. Next MOT due 24/07/2018,