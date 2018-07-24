Military Lightweight

Maidenhead £22,500 22500.00GBP
Maidenhead, Berkshire
Andrew Litchfield restored this 1971 Bomb Disposal Land Rover which has since won numerous awards.This is an amazing example of a restoration project, this 1970's Bomb Disposal Series 2 V8 is in perfect condition, has been taken to many shows to be shown off. I have all the paperwork relating to this vehicle, as originally it was used in the military with all the original features still intact such as the CB Radio, Radar Seats , Galvanized Chassis. Next MOT due 24/07/2018,
