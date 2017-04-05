loading Loading please wait....
Military Lightweight

Seascale £1,500 1500.00GBP

Seascale, Cumbria

£1,500
Historic vehicle, SORN, running but not roadworthy. 500 miles in last 20years (forestry work). Stored in barn. Buyer collects.

A project

  • Ad ID
    9317
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lightweight > Military Lightweight
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1972
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 1984
  • MOT expiry
    Jan 2005
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.3
  • Transmission
    72
