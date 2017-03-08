Military Lightweight

car description

Here for sale is a lovingly restored 1980 24volt Land Rover Lightweight. It has just passed its MOT with no advisories. The Land Rover has been stripped to the chassis and rebuilt from there up. The chassis was sand blasted along with all the other steel parts and all the aluminum parts were chemically striped repairs were made before the parts were painted. The chassis is 100% rust free along with both the bulkhead and vent panel. The engine was stripped to be resprayed and general maintenance carried out. I have all the step by step photos of the restoration and can hand over to the new owner. The Land Rover was going to be my weekend car but due to moving house I now need the money for that. The day it goes will be a sad day. I have the original bumper, hitch, and other military parts that didn’t go back on. Here is a list of parts I have replaced:-



· All bushes

· All shocks

· Doors

· All wheel trim black canvas

· Seats

· Batteries

· Vents

· All seals

· Steering gators

· Windscreen and wipers

· Floor

· Speedo cable

· Speedo

· Thermostat

· All coolant pipes

· Wheel arches

· Brake shoes

· Brake slave cylinder

· Brake master cylinder

· All brake pipes

· Clutch master cylinder

· Clutch slave cylinder

· Fuel lift pump

· Full exhaust system

· Almost all the nuts and bolts

Viewing is welcome and recommended. Thanks for looking!!!