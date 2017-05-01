loading Loading please wait....
Military Lightweight

Wellesbourne £8,000 8000.00GBP

Wellesbourne, Warwickshire

£8,000
Warren Harding
Was stationed with 21 regiment SAS before beginning decommissioned, owed for 14 years, Michelin off road tyres, new springs, new rear brake shoes, solnoid, starter motor, distributor, fuel pump, 2 1/4 engine - only used to nip around in great landy only selling as emigrating

New springs, 2 1/4 engine Petrol loads of new parts great landy- garaged for 10 years only done few thousand miles whilst I have had this vehicle

  • Ad ID
    9748
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lightweight > Military Lightweight
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1972
  • Mileage
    60123 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 1972
  • MOT expiry
    May 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
