Military Lightweight

Wellesbourne £8,000 8000.00GBP
Wellesbourne, Warwickshire
Was stationed with 21 regiment SAS before beginning decommissioned, owed for 14 years, Michelin off road tyres, new springs, new rear brake shoes, solnoid, starter motor, distributor, fuel pump, 2 1/4 engine - only used to nip around in great landy only selling as emigrating
New springs, 2 1/4 engine Petrol loads of new parts great landy- garaged for 10 years only done few thousand miles whilst I have had this vehicle
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...