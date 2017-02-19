Military Lightweight

car description

1973 Military Light weight Land rover Left Hand Drive, Spent most of life in Spain never been welded chassis is 100 % perfect and original, body is very clean and straight with no dents, only had 2 coats of paint in its life, comes fitted with diesel engine, also have original Petrol 2,250cc included in sale, comes with Certificate copyof Factory records from the British Motor Industry Heritage Trust , first used on road Jan 2016 ( Registered Jan 2016) new head gasket and water pump fitted early this year,been stood since April due to bereavement and M.O.T has run out and sorn off road, gutted to be selling but debts to pay , £8500 ovno WORKSOP NOTTS .