Huddersfield £24,995 24995.00GBP
Huddersfield,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
D5 RRC – 1989 Range Rover Classic – 5.7i Overfinch Supplied new through H R Owen Ltd, London August 1992 – Overfinch 500i Sports conversion, including stage 2 suspension carried out at a cost of ££19,000 March 2015 – Upgrade to 570i (new crate motor), plus brake and suspension overhaul – cost £14,000 Specification includes: 570i Chevrolet V8 motor (350 Cu in) Chrome bumpers front and rear Driving lamps spot lamps Red Ferrari style instruments and clock 5 spoke alloy wheels – body coloured 255/65 x 16 General Grabber tyres Automatic gearbox Sports steering wheel Side vents SE Leather trim Stage 2 suspension Certainly not your “ordinary” Range Rover classic, but would suit an owner who enjoys driving his vehicles.
1989 range-rover-classic 5700cc i overfinch grey alloy-wheels leather v8 footballer land-rover 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover range-rover
