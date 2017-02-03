POA 0GBP
United Kingdom
The first generation Range Rover was produced between 1970 and 1996 although the original car was not designed as a luxury-type 4x4; while certainly up-market compared to preceding Land Rover models, the early Range Rovers had fairly basic, utilitarian interiors with vinyl seats and plastic dashboards designed to be washed down with a hose. Features such as power assisted steering, carpeted floors, air conditioning, cloth/leather seats and wooden interior trim were fitted later. The Range Rover was a body-on-frame design with a box section ladder type chassis similar to contemporary Land Rovers. The Range Rover utilised coil springs as opposed to leaf springs, permanent four-wheel drive and four-wheel disc brakes and was originally powered by the Rover V8 engine.
This lefthand drive, two-door Range Rover was originally used in Madrid and was repatriated to the UK in 2015. The vendor quickly realised this was a Range Rover that had been very well cared for with no signs of corrosion. The 2393cc diesel engine is a very strong unit and, when mated to a manual gearbox such as this Range Rover, it becomes a pleasure to drive. Mechanically, this is a very well sorted example with no know
auction 1989 range-rover-classic td silver 2-door 4wd air-con cloth diesel leather manual power-steering v8 2017 land-rover estate suv luxury british range rover range-rover
