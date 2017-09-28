FRJ 1D – Range Rover Classic – 25th Anniversary – Limited Edition

Huddersfield £49,995 49995.00GBP
Huddersfield,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
FRJ 1D – Range Rover 25th Anniversary – Limited Edition
No. 11 of only 25 ever produced.
The Range Rover Classic finally bowed out of production in November 1995. To go out in style, Land Rover produced a special 25th anniversary model.
Based on the Vogue SE, just 25 of these special vehicles were built – each one individually numbered with a special plaque on the fascia.
Powered by the 3.9 litre V8 petrol engine developing 181 bhp, the anniversary model features Oxford Blue metallic paintwork, chrome bumpers and distinctive badging on the front wings.
The interior is finished in light stone beige with leather seats and a CD system fitted as standard. The remote-controlled central locking also operates a sophisticated alarm system, which incorporates random electronic code selection.
Not to be confused with the 250 “Anniversary” models produced for the US market – These UK spec Range Rovers are surely the rarest of the rare ?
They hardly ever come up for sale, and are surely a “must” for any serious collector.
This particular example has covered a mere 14,850 miles and is probably one of the best examples, which as you would expect – drives as good as the day it left the factory.
