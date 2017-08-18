loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover Classic 1985 Efi

£12,750 12750.00GBP


United Kingdom

£12,750
A very original un restored early Slat front grill Efi from 1985. Chassis number SALLHAML7CA271905. Bronze paint and cloth bronze trim. This is a rarer manual gear box. There is very little rust and it has never been apart for welding. Recent service and new steering box. Not used enough and no undercover parking so its time to pass it on. The car has been used by Jaguar Land Rover for various events due to its original un molested condition. Contact owner direct on 07834 558760

  • Ad ID
    15462
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Classic
