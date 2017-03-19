car description

Range Rover Classic 300 tdi vogue. Owned for the past ten years, this is a genuine factory fitted diesel, soft dash type that has full service history. The Interior is in excellant condition for the age, the body is rot free and structurely sound. It has been waxed oiled by myself on a regular basis. Mechanically sound It had a new gearbox and clutch fitted less than 5000 miles ago. The paint work has a few age related marks.