loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Range Rover Classic

Get an Insurance Quote

Conwy £4,500 4500.00GBP

Conwy, Clwyd

£4,500
Peter Douglas
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Range Rover Classic 300 tdi vogue. Owned for the past ten years, this is a genuine factory fitted diesel, soft dash type that has full service history. The Interior is in excellant condition for the age, the body is rot free and structurely sound. It has been waxed oiled by myself on a regular basis. Mechanically sound It had a new gearbox and clutch fitted less than 5000 miles ago. The paint work has a few age related marks.

Accessories

Fitted with dog guard behind the rear seat, hands free parrot system installed working through the cd player. The 300 tdi has had a Zeus conversion system fitted.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9012
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Classic
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1994
  • Mileage
    150000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 1994
  • MOT expiry
    Aug 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Peter Douglas
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Classic for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on