Conwy £4,500 4500.00GBP
Conwy, Clwyd
Range Rover Classic 300 tdi vogue. Owned for the past ten years, this is a genuine factory fitted diesel, soft dash type that has full service history. The Interior is in excellant condition for the age, the body is rot free and structurely sound. It has been waxed oiled by myself on a regular basis. Mechanically sound It had a new gearbox and clutch fitted less than 5000 miles ago. The paint work has a few age related marks.
Fitted with dog guard behind the rear seat, hands free parrot system installed working through the cd player. The 300 tdi has had a Zeus conversion system fitted.
