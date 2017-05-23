Dartford £1,250 1250.00GBP
Dartford, Kent
Range Rover classic 3.5 V8 vogue.Finished in Cypress Green. New Tyres all round. In need of welding but many parts included
No MOT. Always starts first time.
Leather seats, electric mirrors and windows. All the usual Vogue spec
