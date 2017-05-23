loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover Classic

Dartford £1,250 1250.00GBP

Dartford, Kent

£1,250
car description

Range Rover classic 3.5 V8 vogue.Finished in Cypress Green. New Tyres all round. In need of welding but many parts included
No MOT. Always starts first time.

Accessories

Leather seats, electric mirrors and windows. All the usual Vogue spec

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10099
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Classic
  • Colour
    Green
  • Registration no.
    G985UHT
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    1989
  • Mileage
    116000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 1989
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.5
  • Transmission
    73
